Sensex surges over 1,200 points, Nifty crosses 17,200 mark

Nifty Midcap 50 has opened with a 1.7% gain to 8,367.95 points

On Tuesday, the stock market has opened in green as the Sensex soared 2.15% to 58,011.94 points, while the Nifty gained 2.1% to 17,240.40 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices are also showing positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 142.05 points, or 1.7%, to 8,367.95 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Round-up Who are the biggest winners and losers so far?

The top sector gainers are NIFTY PVT BANK, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY BANK, edging up 2.72%, 2.67%, and 2.51%, respectively. The top stock gainers are IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, and Bajaj Finance, which are up 4.34%, 3.89%, and 3.11%, respectively. The Power Grid Corporation's stock is down 0.02%, being one of the few stocks trading in red.

Information INR gains 0.31 against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) strengthened 0.31% to Rs. 81.62 against the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold future prices are flat at Rs. 50,130, while the silver prices have climbed 1.22% to Rs. 61,655. The crude oil futures have increased 0.57% to $84/barrel.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $19,593.31, up 2.18% from yesterday Ethereum is up 2.78% and is selling at $1,328.37. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% up), $287.60 (0.79% up), and $0.4277 (1.23% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.27% higher than yesterday at $0.06029.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesady, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.