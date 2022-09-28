Business

Sensex slips to 56,598 points, Nifty settles at 16,858

The Nifty Midcap 50 ended at 8,140 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall, continuing their losing streak for the sixth day. The Sensex plunged 0.9% to 56,598.28 points, while the Nifty fell 0.88% to 16,858.6 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 41.45 points to end at 8,140.7 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Roundup Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY AUTO led the way, gaining 0.85%, 0.23%, and 0.06%, respectively. Meanwhile, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.88%, 2.31%, and 2.11%, respectively. Hindalco, JSW Steel, and ITC emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.44%, 3.22%, and 2.96%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.43% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.43% to settle at Rs. 81.93 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 49,010, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 54,390. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.4% to $78.69 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

On Wednesday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 1.58%, 3.41%, and 1.5% to 3,045.07 points, 17,250.88 points, and 26,173.98 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 0.25%, to 10,829.5 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $18,652.84, which is down 7.54% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 7.87% and is trading at $1,273.87. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (flat), $269.51 (5.39% down), and $0.4275 (6.52% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.059, down 4.41% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.