Business

Sensex climbs 223 points, Nifty settles near 18,200 points

Sensex climbs 223 points, Nifty settles near 18,200 points

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 29, 2022, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 ended flat at 8,697.5 points

The stock market closed in the green on Thursday with the Sensex gaining 223.60 points to close at 61,133.88 points and Nifty ending flat at 18,191 points. The midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 8,697.5 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY BANK, which rose 1.07%, 1.02%, and 0.98%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, and SBI, which climbed 2.17%, 2.11%, and 1.79%, respectively. Apollo Hospital, Tata Motors, and Titan Company were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 1.4%, 1.38%, and 1.04%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.06% to end at Rs. 82.81 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 54,790, the silver futures closed at Rs. 69,010. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.98, or 1.24% to $77.71 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index on Thursday slipped 157.77 points, or 0.79%, to 19,741.14 points while the Nikkei rose 246.83 points, or 0.94%, to 26,093.67 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 139.94 points, or 1.35%, to 10,213.29 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $16,598.46, which is 0.42% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,198.49, up 0.12%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9997 (0.02% down), $245.93 (0.94% up), and $0.2452 (2.67% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07086, down 0.39% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.