Sensex plunges 415 points, Nifty settles below 18,700 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 02, 2022, 03:48 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.69% to close at 8,994.15 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend, snapping an 8-day winning streak. While the Sensex plunged 0.66% to 62,868.5 points, the Nifty fell 0.62% to 18,696.1 points. Meanwhile, the midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.69% to 8,994.15 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market were, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY METAL, gaining 1.21%, 0.93%, and 0.44%, respectively. Apollo Hospital, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Steel emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.06%, 1.23%, and 1.08%, respectively. The biggest stock losers were Eicher Motors, M&M, and TATA Consumer Products, which plunged 3.09%, 2.17%, and 1.99%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.12% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.12% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 81.31 in the forex trade. The gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 53,337, while the silver futures jumped 0.9% to Rs. 64,480. The crude oil futures slipped 0.55% to $81.61 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Friday slipped 61.09 points, or 0.33%, to 18,675.35 points while the Nikkei rose 448.18 points, or 1.59%, to 27,777.9 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 14.45 points, or 0.13%, to 11,482.45 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $16,973.08 which is 0.81% down from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 0.31% and is selling at $1,278.33. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.01% up), $290.71 (2.57% down), and $0.3153 (0.39% down), respectively. Down 4.02% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.09935.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol is selling for Rs. 106.29/liter.