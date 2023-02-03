Business

Sensex climbs 909 points, Nifty ends above 17,850 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 03, 2023, 04:20 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.27% to close at 8,604.05 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 1.5% to 60,841.88 points, the Nifty jumped 1.36% to 17,854.05 points. The midcap indices also edged up, with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 23.4 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 8,604.05 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY FIN SERVICE, and NIFTY BANK, gaining 2.98%, 2.31%, and 2%, respectively. Adani Ports, Titan Company, and Bajaj Finance emerged as the top-performing stocks, increasing 6.77%, 6.71%, and 5.17%, respectively. Divis Labs, BPCL, and TATA Consumer Products were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 11.76%, 1.54%, and 1.38%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.44% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.44% to Rs. 81.83 in forex trade on Friday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 57,580, but the silver futures dropped Rs. 294, or 0.42%, to Rs. 69,910. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.66, or 0.85% to $76.54 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed a poor run on Friday. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,263.41 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 21,660.47 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 27,509.46 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed positively, gaining 3.25% to 12,200.82 points.

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $23,432.38, down 1.70% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 1.80% and is selling at $1,642.48. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.02% down), $324.73 (1.61% down), and $0.3995 (0.85% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.09178, down 2.19% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.