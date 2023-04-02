Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey welcome 1st child: Their relationship timeline

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 02, 2023, 12:23 pm 3 min read

'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco welcomes 1st baby with Tom Pelphrey

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and actor Tom Pelphrey became parents to a baby girl on Thursday. The 37-year-old actor shared a series of photos of her little bundle of joy on Instagram and introduced her newborn baby, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, to the world. As the duo welcomes their first child together, we take a look at their relationship timeline.

Taking to Instagram, the new mom posted a series of photos of the newly-expanded family and captioned, "Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle." Meanwhile, the new dad also shared photos and wrote, "Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend Kaley Cuoco. You are incredible"

Cuoco, Pelphrey have been in romantic relationship since 2022

In May 2022, The Flight Attendant actor reportedly confirmed that she was in a relationship with the Ozark actor. Making it "Instagram official," the couple, for whom marriage is not on cards for now, also shared posts of each other on their respective social media accounts later. Cuoco and Pelphrey made their red carpet debut as a couple at the prestigious Emmy Awards 2022.

When, where, how did they first meet?

The actors first met in April 2022 during the premiere of the fourth season of Ozark. Cuoco attended the event as a guest of her manager, who also managed Pelphrey. Later, Cuoco, in an interview with USA TODAY, stated she had a situation she described as "so Hollywood." "I heard his voice, and I turned around... It was love at first sight," she said.

Cuoco revealed news of her pregnancy in October

Their swoon-worthy relationship was for all to see, as it came with PDA (public display of affection) filled social media pictures. Cuoco even penned a heartfelt note for Pelphrey on his 40th birthday. Their love was getting stronger with each passing day, and the couple revealed in October that they were expecting their first child. Cuoco posted pictures on Instagram flaunting her baby bump.

Cuoco has been married twice; divorced Karl Cook in 2022

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to famed equestrian Karl Cook. They first met in 2016 and immediately bonded over their mutual love for animals. They exchanged vows in 2018 and decided to part ways in 2021. Previously, Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. Before this, she dated her TBBT co-star Johnny Galecki for two years.