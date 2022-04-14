Entertainment

5 celebrities who announced their pregnancies in recent times

5 celebrities who announced their pregnancies in recent times

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 14, 2022, 09:00 am 2 min read

These celebs are breaking the internet with their pregnancy news and fashion too!

Celebrity pregnancies make us all excited! Right from the moment they declare that they are adding a new member to their family, their subsequent photoshoots and short clippings to the final announcement, everything related to their gestation hits headlines. In recent times, many celebrities announced that they are expecting. In that light, let's take a look at top five of those celebrities.

#1 Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in March via Instagram. "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," Kapoor wrote. The baby is expected to arrive in September.

#2 Britney Spears-Sam Asghari

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she is pregnant. "I am having a baby...This time I will be doing yoga," she exulted in her post. To note, this will be the singer's first child with her "husband," actor Sam Asghari, and her first after her 14-year-long conservatorship ended in November last year. This is Spears's third pregnancy and Asghari's first.

#3 Rihanna-A$AP Rocky

Singer Rihanna is expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky. The singer did the reveal in January by walking the New York City streets with Rocky, with her baby bump on full display. They were captured by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs. Ever since then, Rihanna has been doing photoshoots like a pro, sometimes in a bath tub and at times in bridal wear.

#4 Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are yet to confirm but multiple portals reported in March that the couple is expecting for a second time. They already welcomed their daughter Willa, in July 2020. Turner made a big entrance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a red gown that showed her baby bump. Meanwhile, we are yet to see how Willa looks.

#5 Hilaria-Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria (38) are expecting their seventh baby together. She took to social media recently to post a photo featuring herself doing a handstand with her son Raf (6). She wrote, "Don't know which is my fav part of this: little yogi Raf, my future yoga human inside my pregnant belly, or wild Romeo." Due date isn't out yet.