Entertainment

Britney Spears-Sam Asghari announce pregnancy, her first after conservatorship's end

Britney Spears-Sam Asghari announce pregnancy, her first after conservatorship's end

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 12, 2022, 10:07 am 2 min read

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child

Britney Spears is pregnant! She took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers. "I am having a baby," she exulted in her post. To note, this will be the singer's first child with her "husband," actor Sam Asghari, and her first after her 14-year-long conservatorship ended in November last year. This is Spears's third pregnancy and Asghari's first. Congratulations!

Post What did Spears write in her post?

The Toxic singer shared the news alongside a photo of a teacup, a pair of jeans, and some pink roses. She wrote that she had lost weight for her trip to Maui " only to gain it back." Asghari joked that she might be "food pregnant," but "I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby."

Details Spears won't be venturing out much during gestation

"4 days later I got a little more food pregnant..It's growing !!! If 2 are in there ... I might just lose it," Spears wrote further. She was quick to add in her post that she will not be stepping out much "due to the paps." Expressing fear for her gestation, she added that during her earlier pregnancies, she suffered from "perinatal depression."

Information Asghari shared a symbolic painting and expressed his excitement

"This time I will be doing yoga," Spears concluded. A few hours later, Asghari shared a symbolic painting of a lion, lioness and a cub, and wrote, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i've always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It's the most important job i'll ever do."

Past relationships Spears already has two children

Spears already has two children, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline. Notably, Spears and Asghari met in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021, days after her father, Jamie Spears decided to end the conservatorship. During her conservatorship, the singer was reportedly forced to keep an IUD, even if she wanted a child. (Source: Instagram)