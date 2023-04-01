Entertainment

BTS's Jimin cancels 'Inkigayo' performance amid 'off-key singing' claims

If you are an ardent follower of BTS member Jimin, then there's some bad news for you! The K-pop boy band's agency BIGHIT Music announced the singer wouldn't be able to attend the live broadcast of the Inkigayo show on Sunday. This has come after his live performance on Mnet's M Countdown, where he reportedly took heat for singing off-key during his encore stage.

Why does this story matter?

On March 24, Jimin released his first solo debut album FACE and premiered the Like Crazy music video, which sent ARMYs into a frenzy.

On Thursday and Friday, he performed on Mnet's M Countdown and KBS 2TV's Music Bank, respectively.

However, the video of Jimin's M Countdown performance was removed from YouTube after some netizens accused him of singing off-key during his encore stage.

Jimin's pre-recorded performance to be aired on SBS show

Amid the heated debate, the cancelation of Jimin's live performances has come up as a surprise to many. Confirming the developments, BIGHIT Music stated a pre-recorded performance of his latest track, Like Crazy, will be aired during the SBS show. Meanwhile, the K-pop artist took home his first award on the Mnet show and was also announced the weekly winner in KBS2's Music Bank.

Jimin's 'FACE' sold over 1M copies on release day

The album FACE tells the story of Jimin facing his inner demons and preparing for a new beginning as an artist while portraying a range of emotions he has felt in the last two years. The album became a massive success, and according to Hanteo Chart, FACE sold over 1.45M copies in the first week, setting a new record for first-time solo artists.

Jimin surprised fans with new remixes of 'Like Crazy'

After shattering records, Jimin released deep house and UK garage remixes of the title, Like Crazy, on March 26. As per BIGHIT Music, "The 'Deep House Remix' of Like Crazy elevates the original track...through the addition of intricate layers of bass and intense rhythm." "Meanwhile, the 'UK Garage Remix'...adds a dramatic flair...through the use of atmospheric two-step sounds," it added.