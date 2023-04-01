Entertainment

Is 'Bigg Boss' scripted? Apurva Agnihotri reveals truth

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 01, 2023

Actor Apurva Agnihotri reveals whether 'Bigg Boss' is scripted

Bigg Boss﻿ remains one of the highest-rated Indian television reality shows and continues to draw viewers. Recently, actor couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani made revelations about their experience in the BB house. Claiming the show is "scripted," Agnihotri further stated that contestants end up taking "psychiatric help" after its conclusion. In light of their claims, we examine whether Bigg Boss is, indeed, scripted.

Agnihotri and Saklani participated in Bigg Boss 7.

Taking to their vlog, they disclosed the producers forcefully "turn the tables" when it comes to announcing the winners, as "people have started predicting in recent seasons."

For the unaware, in the recently-concluded BB Season 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was predicted to win, but MC Stan took home the trophy, thus triggering the "scripted" debate again.

'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik made shocking revelations

The Colors TV show has faced many allegations of being scripted, but producers have repeatedly denied manipulating contestants. Many former contestants have come forward to confirm the allegations, including Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. Dilaik, in an interview with Mirchi Plus earlier, confessed that being the "channel's favorite" helps to win and suggested that the show is scripted.

Are contestants fed lines to act certain way?

The show is based on themes that revolve around drama, conflict, and controversy. Some former contestants have also claimed that they were tasked to behave in a particular manner to engage the audience. Talking to The Times of India, Bigg Boss Season 7 contestant Kushal Tandon earlier suggested that his argument with fellow contestant Tanisha Mukherjee was fed to him by the show's producers.

'Bigg Boss' has been criticized for biased editing

The Salman Khan-hosted show has also been criticized for its "biased editing" apart from manipulation. Many former contestants have claimed that the show's producers "manipulate footage" to present a narrative in favor of certain contestants. For instance, during Season 11, Hina Khan was accused of being favored by the producers, who allegedly edited footage to show her in a positive light.

Several contestants even tried to escape house

In previous seasons, many contestants have even tried to escape the house, including former cricketer S Sreesanth (Season 12), Vikas Gupta (Season 11), and Rahul Mahajan (Season 2), among others. It is noteworthy that the show's format is such that it cuts off contestants from the outside world, which leads to heightened emotions and conflicts. Bigg Boss's scripting, therefore, remains a contentious issue.