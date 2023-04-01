Entertainment

'Ki & Ka' completes 7yrs: 5 life lessons we learned

Apr 01, 2023

R Balki's 'Ki & Ka' was released in theaters on April 1, 2016

Director R Balki's 2016 film Ki & Ka, starring Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has completed seven years since its release. To celebrate the occasion on Saturday, Kapoor shared a picture with Kapoor Khan on his social media saying, "Jab KI met KA AGAIN! (sic)" Meanwhile, here are five life lessons that the movie taught us. Take a look.

Marriage is partnership of 2 people

The key to successful marriage lies in the partnership you share with your spouse. There can't be one person sailing the boat; it requires the efforts of two. Ki & Ka showed the perfect example of a marriage and what a partnership in a marriage truly means. When efforts are put in from both sides, the end result will always be positive.

Men can be househusbands too

R Balki picked a topic that is far less spoken about, especially in Indian society. It has always been perceived that it is a man's job to go out and work while the woman has to take care of the home. However, with this film, Balki taught us that men, too, can be househusbands, confronting the entire system of patriarchy.

Women don't need to give up their careers

Another important thing that Balki beautifully showed in the movie is how a woman does not necessarily have to give up on her career in the name of starting a family. Kapoor Khan's character, Kia, shows us that if a married woman is ambitious and has her career as a priority, it does not make her any less of a woman.

You don't have to live per society's terms, conditions

We have always been told that society has some set rules that we need to abide by. But Ki & Ka teaches us that it is okay to sometimes not adhere to these rules. The film tells us that instead of doing what is expected of you, it is better to do what seems and feels right to you.

You'll find partner who supports your journey

Kia is an ambitious woman of the modern era who finds love in Kabir, a man who not only wishes the best for her but also loves and supports her at every step. This goes on to show that no matter what our personality and ambitions are, we will always find a partner who will compliment and support us.