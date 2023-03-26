Entertainment

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation lawsuit, brother lashes out

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation lawsuit, brother lashes out

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 26, 2023, 07:10 pm 3 min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui filed a Rs. 100cr defamation case against brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and former wife Anjana Pandey

There seems to be no end to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's troubles! The 48-year-old actor, who has been in a legal war with his former wife, Aaliya alias Anjana Pandey, has yet again captured headlines as he filed a defamation suit against his brother-director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and Pandey. Now, Siddiqui's brother has criticized him on social media over the defamation case and his personal life.

Siddiqui filed case claiming Rs. 100cr in damages

The Manto actor has filed a defamation against his own brother and ex-wife, claiming Rs. 100 crore as damages for the harassment and losses he faced due to their misleading claims. Siddiqui has accused his brother of cheating and defrauding him and instigating Pandey to file false cases against him. The case will be heard by the Bombay High Court on March 30.

Petition also claimed Pandey was married to someone else

Siddiqui's petition also claimed that his estranged wife was married to someone else and, despite this, presented herself as an unmarried Muslim before their marriage. As per reports, he also alleged that Pandey had misused Rs. 10 lakh per month that he gave for their children's education and Rs 2.5 crore for starting a production house. He claimed she used the money on herself.

'Spending money just to be in news?' asks Shamas

Shamas took to Twitter to share a long note in Hindi. He quipped, "Are you (Siddiqui) trying to show that your value is Rs. 100cr, or are you a child that everyone is troubling you?" Shamas added, "Instead of the Rs. 100cr defamation case, pay more attention to producers' Rs. 150cr, which you have drowned. Nine films are stuck because of your poor statements."

Shamas revealed how the actor has been married thrice

In the same tweet, Shamas further revealed Siddiqui's alleged deep dark secrets. He alleged the actor had been married thrice and was involved in tax and Ponzi scheme cases. He said, "Will I cover up your dark deeds now? My fault is that because of my career, I decided to support the truth. I have filed a case against you in the upper court."

Take a look at his Twitter post

Siddiqui's defamation suit claimed brother was dishonest

In his petition, the Raees actor mentioned how in 2008—when Shamas was jobless—he took him under his wing and subsequently appointed him as his manager, who was also entrusted with the work of auditing, filing income tax returns, paying GST and duties, etc. Siddiqui's suit states that he handed over all the important documents, cards, and passwords to him, but his brother turned dishonest.