Entertainment

Jeet's 'Chengiz' to release on Eid: Details inside

Jeet's 'Chengiz' to release on Eid: Details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 21, 2023, 02:58 pm 1 min read

Jeet's 'Chengiz' to premiere on Eid

Superstar Jeet is undoubtedly the only actor in Bengali cinema who is unabashedly and unapologetically delivering commercial mass cinema. The times when the industry is not delivering economically, Jeet has delivered some stellar content. The Sathi actor is back with his Eid release titled Chengiz. The makers claim that this will be the first Bengali film to be simultaneously released in Hindi.

Cast and crew of the film

In an era where the action drama genre is working for other industries, Jeet has joined the bandwagon too. The project is helmed by Rajesh Ganguly and is bankrolled by Jeetz Filmworks and AA Films. The cast also includes Susmita Chatterjee, Rohit Roy, and Stataf Figar, among others. As per reports, it will be a gangster action drama.

Twitter Post