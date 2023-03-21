Entertainment

Israeli surrogacy drama 'A Body That Works' trailer out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 21, 2023, 02:28 pm 1 min read

'A Body That Works' trailer is out

Israeli surrogacy drama series titled A Body That Works received its international trailer recently. Keshet International, the distributor of this series shared it for the Series Mania international premiere. The series traces Israeli surrogacy laws and a couple's struggle to get pregnant. It has become a huge hit in Israel and has been accepted by viewers across the spectrum.

More about the acclaimed series

The project is created by Shira Hadad, Dror Mishani, and Shay Capon. It is headlined by Rotem Sela and Yehuda Levi. The story revolves around a couple who resorts to surrogacy after suffering multiple miscarriages. Hadad spoke to Variety and said that surrogacy in Israel is a state matter and is only permitted if there is a serious medical problem.

Twitter Post

"A Body That Works," with Rotem Sela and Yehuda Levi, Drops Trailerhttps://t.co/YzHZjZta7F — Viral News (@Viralnewspk_) March 21, 2023