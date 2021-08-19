Voot Select drama series 'Candy' to premiere in September

Actors Richa Chadha and Ronit Bose Roy on Thursday unveiled the teaser of their latest Voot Select drama series Candy. Scheduled to premiere in September, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla. Candy features the Udaan actor as a teacher while Chadha plays the role of a police officer. Candy is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Chadha wrote, "The secret's in the candy. It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned. @RonitBoseRoy @manurishichadha @VootSelect @OptimystixMedia" Roy also took to Instagram and posted the show's teaser. "Rudrakund ke sheher mein, jo dikhta hai wo hota nahin. It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned," his post read.

It is amalgamation of suspense, fear, and more: Voot

"The drama series is being touted as an amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more," according to Voot. Voot Select tweeted, "Candy ke peeche chupe hain kayi raaz. Join us as we #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect: coming soon."

Chadha's other series 'Six Suspects' to premiere soon

Meanwhile, Chadha's other web series, Six Suspects, opposite Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi will premiere soon on Disney+ Hotstar, the streamer had announced last month. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the project is backed by Ajay Devgn Films and Reel Life Entertainment. Notably, the Masaan actress will portray "an upright investigating officer who is trying to make it work in the male-dominated investigation space."