'Six Suspects' first-look: Richa Chadha-Pratik Gandhi to solve 'murkiest murder'

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 11:02 pm

Disney+ Hotstar will soon premiere Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi's upcoming web series, titled Six Suspects. Both the actors have shared their first look on social media. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the project is backed by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Reel Life Entertainment. The highly-anticipated series is an adaptation of renowned Indian diplomat and author, Vikas Swarup's murder-mystery novel of the same name.

Details

Gandhi, Chadha to share screen for the first time

The first look features Chadha in formal wear donning sunglasses and Gandhi is also all suited-up. Chadha wrote, "The murkiest murder I have ever investigated. There are six suspects but very little time. Will I be able to solve this? Watch me on Six Suspects, a crime thriller all set to blow your minds." This is the first time the duo is working together.

Instagram Post

Check out the first look of 'Six Suspects' here

Story

What is the plot of 'Six Suspects'?

While the makers haven't revealed the plot, the book's storyline gives an idea. According to that, an influential man's son murders a waitress after she refuses to serve him drinks. A twist to the story comes when the accused himself gets killed at his own party after his acquittal. To recall, Swarup's first book titled QnA was adapted into the Oscar-winning movie, Slumdog Millionaire.

Character

Chadha plays 'upright investigating officer' in the series

Chadha, who will also be seen in Fukrey 3, is going to play a complex character in this web series. The Masaan actress will portray "an upright investigating officer who is trying to make it work in the male-dominated investigation space." During a Disney+ Hotstar virtual event, she said, "I have wanted to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia for a while, since Paan Singh Tomar."

Quote

'I have not played a part like this': Gandhi

After the success of the Scam 1992 series, Gandhi has been offered several projects. Talking about Six Suspects, he said, "The genre is also something that I have not explored. I am sure the audience will see me in a new avatar. Even I was surprised with myself while I was shooting for the show because I have not played a part like this."

Information

Gandhi to appear next in a comic role

Post the web series, Gandhi will be seen in a romantic comedy, Atithi Bhooto Bhava. Playing a comic role in it, the actor will share screen space with Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal. Apparently, he is inclined toward the comedy category compared to other genres.