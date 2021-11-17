Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra's 'Illegal 2' trailer looks powerful

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 17, 2021, 12:59 pm

Neha Sharma reprises the character of Niharika Singh in 'Illegal 2'

Fans of the Illegal - Justice, Out of Order series, rejoice! The trailer of its second season is here and if you go by the looks of it, you would feel that the war between Niharika Singh (Neha Sharma) and Janardhan Jaitley (Piyush Mishra) is far from over. It will stream on Voot Select, just like the previous edition, on November 25, 2021.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Voot Select is a one-year-old streaming platform but already has a strong foothold. The OTT channel has achieved 1mn subscriber-base within a short time and why not? Their content slate is intriguing yet hard-hitting. Who wouldn't love shows like The Gone Game, Asur, and Crackdown? Now that we'll get to watch Illegal 2 soon, we hope the streamer does justice to its good reputation.

Takeaway

Singh battles it out with her previous mentor Jaitley

The 2:03-minute-long trailer begins with Singh's voice-over that slowly builds the tempo. It gives a sneak peek into her unbalanced life. She forms her own company but gets embroiled in a messy legal battle. The catch in the story is her opponent is Mishra's Jaitley, a Chief Ministerial candidate, and her previous mentor. Will she be able to defeat him this time?

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here

Details

'Kahaani' screenplay writer Advaita Kala has written the script

Apart from Sharma and Mishra, the web series co-features Satyadeep Mishra, Parul Gulati, Akshay Oberoi, and Tanuj Virwani in prominent roles. Ashwini Chaudhary has helmed this edition instead of Sahir Raza, who had created the first season. Kahaani screenplay writer Advaita Kala has been given the duty to pen the script. Dialogues of this season have been written by Aparna Nadig.

Information

'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' premiering 2 days before 'Illegal 2'

The title track of Illegal 2 is by ace music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman. The legal thriller drama is coming at a time when the digital space will see interesting content outings. Like, Jonas Brothers Family Roast will hit Netflix just two days prior to Illegal 2. Alongside the Jonas brothers, Nick, Kevin, and Joe, we will also be able to see their celebrity wives.