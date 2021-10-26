'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' premieres on Netflix on this date

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 26, 2021, 06:05 pm

Jonas Brothers' new comedy special on Netflix coming soon

The Jonas Brothers, who have won millions of hearts with their songs and also for their interesting personal lives, are all set to feature in an upcoming comedy special show on Netflix. The trio of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas are getting ready to get "roasted" in an hour-long special episode that will premiere on the streaming platform on November 23, 2021.

Teaser

'Family Roast' teaser shows Jonas brothers's never-before seen avatar

Unlike performing on stage, the three famous faces will come together on the family roast special to show us their never-seen-before avatars. Netflix, on October 25, released a teaser of the upcoming special that has been named Jonas Brothers Family Roast. It ran us through all the intriguing and fun elements that will take place during the first-ever family roast on the streaming giant.

Information

'No one can get under your skin like your family'

"It's a one-of-a-kind comedy special that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your family," Nick said in promo, while Netflix informed that there will be "sketches, songs, games, and special guests— all to give them a roasting."

Details

Who all are invited to Netflix's 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'?

Apart from the Jonas Brothers, the episode will feature many other notable names including Pete Davidson, John Legend, Niall Horan, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, and Gabriel Iglesias. This show will be hosted by Kenan Thompson, who has won a Primetime Emmy Award for Saturday Night Live. The announcement was made by the trio through a 48-second-long teaser, where Joe kept repeating the word "roasted."

Twitter Post

Check out the tweet here

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast will be available on November 23rd! #Roasted Watch it only on @netflix! #Roasted @NetflixIsAJoke #Roasted pic.twitter.com/5YGmlYcdc6 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 25, 2021

Speculation

Will Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner join their husbands?

"You really don't understand how the roasting thing works, do you?" Nick asks Joe in the teaser of this special. "Roasted," the It's About Time maker responds. While Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra and Joe's partner Sophie Turner do not appear in the teaser, fans are eager to find out if they will join the trio in this exciting show. That would be awesome!

Information

Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' went triple platinum after its release

Meanwhile, this comedy special is a "one of a kind," as said by Nick, which is being backed by Fulwell 73. Emma Conway and Gabe Turner have joined the project as executive producers, while Lauren Greenberg is the head writer. Meanwhile, after a break of six years, the brothers returned with Sucker, in 2019. The song was a monstrous hit and went triple platinum.