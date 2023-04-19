Entertainment

K-drama: Lee Min-ho, Gong Hyo-jin's 'Ask the Stars' completes filming

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 19, 2023, 01:46 pm 1 min read

'Ask the Stars' has completed filming

Korean culture has a huge fan following globally and now we have exciting news for Gong Hyo-jin and Lee Min-ho fans. The duo was filming their upcoming romantic space drama Ask the Stars. As per a recent development, the series' shooting has been wrapped and it has entered the post-production stage. The upcoming K-drama has a new twist to it.

Touted to be a VFX-heavy film

The romantic comedy is set in the backdrop of space where an astronaut falls in love with a tourist at a space station. The drama is helmed by Park Shin-woo of Lovestruck in the City fame. It will be a VFX-heavy project and a lot of time will be devoted to the post-production of the film. The release details are yet to be disclosed.

