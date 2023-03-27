Entertainment

K-drama: 'Dr. Romantic' Season 3 premiere date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 27, 2023, 06:04 pm 1 min read

'Dr. Romantic' S03 premiere date has been announced

K-dramas enjoy a huge fan following around the globe and now one of the most-watched series is back with its third season. Dr. Romantic is gearing up for its third season and the makers have confirmed the premiere date. The SBS series is set to be released on April 28 at 10:00pm KST. Fans are quite excited about the same.

Plot and cast of the series

As per reports, Season 3 will revolve around the Doldam Hospital which became independent at the end of Season 2. The medical drama revolves around realistic doctors at a hospital in the countryside. The cast includes Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Sung-kyung, Kim Min-jae, So Ju-yeon, Im Won-hee, Jung Ji-ahn, Byun Woo-min, among others. The series is helmed by Yoo In-sik.

