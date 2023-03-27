Entertainment

Is EXO Sehun's girlfriend pregnant? SM Entertainment refutes rumors

Mar 27, 2023

EXO's Sehun has become the latest victim of rumors online

The sensational K-pop rapper-singer-songwriter Sehun of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO has recently become the victim of rumors. His non-celebrity girlfriend was speculated to have become pregnant. As the rumors spread on social media, SM Entertainment, which formed the boy band in 2011, took charge of the matter and released a statement clearing the air and strongly refuting the circulating rumors.

But first, how did the rumors start?

It all started when a netizen created a post on an online forum titled—"Sehun's girlfriend is pregnant before marriage," which caught the attention of fans online. After this bold statement, netizens flooded social media with speculations and rumors on whether the rapper's girlfriend was pregnant or not. Apparently, the claim was supported by several photos posted by the alleged girlfriend, although with no confirmation.

Netizens claimed they recognized Sehun with his girlfriend

Various online communities shared some pictures that were posted by the alleged girlfriend. In the photo, a man, believed to be Sehun, was sitting, flaunting his signature square shoulders. The photo was reportedly posted on SNS (Social Networking Site) by a non-celebrity woman, who fans allegedly know as Sehun's girlfriend. The woman also uploaded a KakaoTalk profile background that suggests she may be pregnant.

'We will respond with strong legal action…'

In order to curb fake news, SME released a statement strongly refuting the circulating rumors and stated, "The recent rumors involving Sehun which have been circulating online are completely groundless, false claims and spreading maliciously written content that is different from the truth is a criminal act." They further mentioned that while the post has now been deleted, they will respond with legal action.

The viral posts sent fans' into a frenzy online

A bizarre reaction to this news was witnessed on social media! One user commented, "This seems like a complete lie, but the fact that EXO already has a member with a kid, this also seems like it can be true." Another quipped, "Is EXO known for pre-marital pregnancy or something?" Another user stated that the rapper is at an age where it's not weird.

Meanwhile, a look at EXO Sehun's acting career

Much to the excitement of EXOLs (EXO fans), last year Sehun was roped in to play the lead in a high school drama, titled Love, Hara High School. The rapper was seen in 2015's web series EXO Next Door, starring alongside the members of his band, as well as Dogko Rewind (2018). He made his big screen debut with The Pirates: Goblin Flag.