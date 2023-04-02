Entertainment

Singer-rapper Badshah, Isha Rikhi to tie knot this month: Reports

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 02, 2023, 05:40 pm 2 min read

Badshah is planning to tie knot later this month with longtime girlfriend actor Isha Rikhi

Badshah is a name that needs no introduction! With his foot-tapping numbers, he has made a name for himself in the music industry. Now, reports are rife that the singer-rapper will tie the knot once again, and he is planning to marry his longtime actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi later this month. There have been several reports about their relationship in the last two years.

Couple planning gurudwara wedding

Reportedly, the couple will take the plunge later this month at a gurudwara in north India in the presence of close family and friends. Notably, a music label employee who has worked with Badshah has confirmed the speculations in a conversation with Hindustan Times. The HT report also suggested that "only a select few friends are said to be aware of the upcoming wedding."

All about actor Isha Rikhi

Rikhi is an actor-model who has prominently worked in the Punjabi film industry. She made her screen debut with a cameo in the 2012 Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet, which starred Diljit Dosanjh. She then appeared in popular mainstream Punjabi films like Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas. Rikhi was part of the 2018 Hindi film Nawabzaade, featuring Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande

Look at their relationship timeline

Interestingly, Badshah never accepted nor denied the reports of him dating Rikhi. But, in 2022, various reports quoted sources close to the duo claiming the two started dating each other in 2021 after Badshah decided to part ways with his ex-wife Jasmine Masih, but he never confirmed the relationship. Reports also suggested that their families were well aware of their relationship.

Badshah has daughter with first wife Masih

Badshah started his career in 2006 alongside Honey Singh in his hip-hop group Mafia Mundeer. Professionally, he never kept things private, but his personal life has always been low-key. In 2012, Badshah got married to Masih in an intimate ceremony. On January 11, 2017, they welcomed their daughter—Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. During the lockdown, things reportedly got worse, and they decided to part ways.