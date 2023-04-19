Entertainment

Irrfan Khan's 'The Song of Scorpions' to release in theaters

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 19, 2023, 12:55 pm 1 min read

Irrfan Khan is that rare gem of an actor who had the ability to fit in any given character. He aged like a fine wine with every new film. The late actor's final film The Song of Scorpions is finally set to release in India. The film will release on April 28, 2023, a day before his third death anniversary.

The film to release six years after its world premiere

The Swish-French-Singaporean-Rajasthani language drama premiered at the Locarno Film Festival on August 9, 2017. This will mark Khan's final appearance on celluloid. The acclaimed film revolves around the ancient myth of scorpion singers in Rajasthan. The cast includes Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rehman, Tillotama Shome, and Shashank Arora, among others. It is presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies.

