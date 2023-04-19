Entertainment

Who was Allu Ramesh, Telugu actor-comedian who died at 52

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 19, 2023, 12:52 pm 2 min read

All about Telugu actor-comedian Allu Ramesh who died at 52

The Tollywood industry is mourning the sudden demise of actor-comedian Allu Ramesh, who passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. He was 52. A popular figure in the Telugu film industry, his passing left a void in the hearts of those who knew and worked with him. As the industry pays tribute to him, here's a closer look at his life and legacy.

Director Anand Ravi broke the news of his untimely demise

The actor breathed his last in his hometown, Visakhapatnam. Director Anand Ravi took to social media to share the news of his demise, which triggered an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues alike. The director wrote, "From day one you have been my biggest support. I can still hear your voice in my head. Ramesh Garu, not able to digest your demise (sic)."

Ramesh made his debut in Tollywood with Tarun Kumar's 'Chirujallu'

Ramesh who rose to fame in the world of cinema through his impeccable comic timing and distinctive style made his debut in 2001 with the film Chirujallu (2001), featuring Tarun Kumar. Notably, before making his debut on the big screen, the actor started his career performing in theater. Afterward, he went on to appear in over 50 films in a career spanning two decades.

Despite very little screen time, he made a huge impact

With very little screen time, it is rare for an actor to leave a lasting impression on audiences. But, Ramesh was one of those actors. After his debut, he gained recognition in films like Napoleon (2017) featuring Ravi Anand, and Tholu Bommalata—a family drama movie released in 2019. Most of the time the actor was seen playing roles as a comedian in these films.

The actor was last seen in 'Anukoni Prayanam'

Apart from doing films, Ramesh was also a regular on Telugu television, appearing in comedy skits. He was last seen in Rajendra Prasad's Anukoni Prayanam, which was released in 2022. The actor also garnered praise for portraying the role of the lead actor's father in the series Maa Vidakulu. His legacy as a talented actor and comedian will continue to live in our hearts.