#NewsBytesExplainer: Why was YouTuber Elvish Yadav tagged 'gamla chor' online

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 02, 2023, 02:07 pm 3 min read

YouTuber Elvish Yadav found himself enmeshed in a controversy earlier this week when he was wrongly accused of "stealing flower pots" arranged for the ongoing G20 Summit in Gurugram, Haryana. It all started when a video of two people stealing the said pots and putting them in their car went viral. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the SUV allegedly belonged to Yadav. Here's what happened.

Once the video went viral, Twitter users opined that the SUV used for the theft belongs to Yadav. Why did they say so? Netizens alleged that the clearly visible number plate was a dead giveaway and the car was allegedly used by the YouTuber/influencer for a road show in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Not too long after, #GamlaChor and #ElvishYadav began trending on Twitter.

Once memes started doing rounds on Twitter, Yadav offered a clarification. He tweeted, "Just because I was seen in a car once, doesn't mean I own it. Some filthy minds who have a habit of creating fake narratives came out of their ratholes with a cooked-up story. Forget me, they don't even leave the country or the PM. You can't expect more from them."

Yadav is a big name in Gurugram and other parts of Haryana and enjoys a massive fan following amongst the youth. On his primary YouTube channel @TheSocialFactory, he is followed by a massive 92.1L subscribers and uploads short films/web series on it. Apart from that, he runs another channel called Elvish Yadav Vlogs, which has been subscribed to by 36.2L people so far.

Unsurprisingly, Yadav enjoys immense popularity on Twitter and Instagram. On Twitter, he is followed by 238.7K people and several prominent names associated with the ruling BJP party and a few popular journalists follow him, too. Coming to Instagram, he has a whopping 3.1M followers there and often posts about different kinds of automobiles, along with a few updates about his personal life.

People's love and respect for Yadav also emanate from his philanthropic activities. He runs an NGO named Elvish Yadav Foundation and regularly shares updates about his charity work on the NGO's Instagram page. Most of the charity work carried out by his foundation includes giving out food packets, providing lunch at just Rs. 5 per person, and distributing clothes amongst the underprivileged, among others.