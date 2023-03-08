India

Building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura, no injuries reported

Building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura, no injuries reported

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 08, 2023, 06:43 pm 1 min read

A video of the building collapsing in seconds has gone viral on social media (Twitter/@AaquilJameel)

A building collapsed in Delhi's Vijay Park area of Bhajanpura on Wednesday afternoon, ANI reported. According to fire officials on the scene, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident, as the building was declared "dangerous" 12 days ago. A video of the building collapsing in seconds has gone viral on social media.

Watch: Building collapses within seconds in Vijay Park

#WATCH | Delhi: A building collapsed in Vijay Park, Bhajanpura. Fire department present at the spot, rescue operations underway. Details awaited



(Video Source - Shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/FV3YDhphoE — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Massive fire caused building collapse in Delhi last week

In a similar accident, a warehouse building collapsed in the Roshanara Road area of Delhi after catching fire last week. The three-story building, used by logistics firm Jaipur Golden Transport, caught fire at 11.50 am, NDTV reported. Reportedly, the fire department dispatched 18 fire tenders and 100 firefighters to control the fire.