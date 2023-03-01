India

Delhi: Massive fire causes building collapse, no casualties reported

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 01, 2023, 07:40 pm 1 min read

The three-story building caught fire at 11.50 am on Wednesday (Picture credit: Twitter/ @vishalnbt)

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Roshanara Road area of Delhi on Wednesday, causing the building to collapse and narrowly missing some firefighters on the scene. The three-story building, used by logistics firm Jaipur Golden Transport, caught fire at 11.50 am, NDTV reported. Reportedly, 18 fire tenders and 100 firefighters were dispatched by the fire department to control the fire.

The incident caught on camera

Several videos showing the moment of collapse have gone viral on social media. One video shows firefighters standing near the building before it collapses in less than five seconds. The impact can be seen creating a thick plume of smoke.

No casualties or injuries reported

"During the firefighting operation, the three-story building which caught fire collapsed. Fortunately, our firefighters had a narrow escape," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told PTI. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Officials were also trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.