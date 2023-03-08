India

Man transporting cows shot at in Uttar Pradesh; probe launched

Mar 08, 2023

The truck driver was traveling from Gorakhpur to Lucknow on Wednesday

A truck driver, named Prem Singh Yadav, was shot at in the Mohan Nagar area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, while transporting cows on Wednesday, ANI reported. According to police, Yadav and his owner Sanjeev Singh were traveling from Gorakhpur to Lucknow in a DCM truck when some men opened fire at him. Yadav's condition was reported to be stable and an investigation is underway.

Murder attempt similar to Bhiwani killings

A similar case of alleged cow vigilantism had previously emerged in Haryana's Bhiwani district, when the charred bodies of two men— Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 27— were found inside a vehicle on February 16. They were allegedly killed on suspicion of cow smuggling by members of cow vigilantes. However, an accused in the case claimed the victims were assaulted by the Rajasthan Police.