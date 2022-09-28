Ashok Gehlot to meet Sonia Gandhi, won't resign today: MLA
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be meeting Indian National Congress (INC) chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday evening, reports said. Gehlot, frontrunner in the upcoming party president elections, will be meeting Gandhi amid high-voltage political drama in Rajasthan. To recall, purported Gehlot camp MLAs had threatened to resign over Sachin Pilot becoming the next CM if Gehlot wins the president post.
- The grand old party will hold the presidential election in October and, in all likelihood, may get a non-Gandhi leader at its helm.
- While Gehlot was considered the "Gandhi family" candidate, reports previously said that the political "rebellion" in Rajasthan over the weekend diminished his chances.
- However, party sources say that Gehlot is still in contention for the Congress president post.
The 71-year-old will reportedly meet Gandhi at her Delhi residence, a day after Congress issued show-cause notices to three Rajasthan MLAs-Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore- to explain their "grave indiscipline," NDTV reported. Notably, Gehlot will share the opinion of 102 MLAs who had earlier threatened mass resignation if Pilot replaces him as CM, MLA PS Khachariyawas said.
#RajasthanCongressCrisis | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will go to Delhi today in the evening. He will further tell about the opinion of 102 MLAs to central leadership of the party. CM Gehlot is not resigning today, there are no such talks of it: Gehlot loyalist min PS Khachariyawas pic.twitter.com/xabsXLkTdO— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022
Reports say that Gehlot, now back in the race, may go ahead and file his nomination. While the Gandhis were upset with him for allegedly plotting the rebellion and embarrassing the party, he is still in the race for the post. Gehlot has apologized for the developments and said he was at a no-reception area near the India-Pakistan border when the events unfolded.
Meanwhile, a report submitted to Gandhi by Congress central committee members Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly blamed only three Gehlot loyalists for the crisis in Jaipur. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dhariwal, state chief whip Joshi, and Tourism board chief Rathore were reportedly implicated and accused of "grave indiscipline." Over 90 MLAs reached the Governor's house on Sunday to submit their resignation.
According to Hindustan Times, veteran INC leader AK Antony will also meet Gandhi to help the party with its "existential" crisis. The former Kerala CM and Union Defence Minister will be meeting Gandhi at 5 pm, reports said. The 81-year-old is one of the party's most influential figures. Notably, Gehlot also met INC lawmakers and "assured" them that he is not going away.
The presidential polls are scheduled to take place on October 16 and the results will be announced on October 19. As per reports, only senior leader Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken the nomination papers, but the latter denies taking it for himself. Amid the chaos, it has been reported that Digviaya Singh, Kumari Selja, KC Venugopal, or Kharge may also file nominations.