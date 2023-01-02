India

Tamil Nadu, UP top in road accidents; 6-9 pm riskiest

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 02, 2023, 10:02 pm 2 min read

Most road accidents were reported between 6-9 pm, the annual report from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways showed

The most number of accidents on National Highways in India in 2021 were reported from Tamil Nadu, followed by Uttar Pradesh, while the most number of fatalities from such accidents were reported from the latter. Road Accidents in India-2021, the annual report by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, showed that the maximum number of accidents on National Highways occurred between 6-9 pm.

Period between 3-9 pm saw 39% of total accidents

Perpetuating the pattern observed over the last five years, over 21% of the total number of accidents on the NHs occurred between 6:00 to 9:00 pm (over 20%), followed by 3:00 to 6:00 pm, which saw nearly 18% of total accidents. Meanwhile, the least number of accidents were reported between 12 to 6 am, accounting for less than 10% of the total accidents.

69% of deaths reported in rural areas

The ministry's report says that road accidents and related deaths are predominantly a rural phenomenon, as 69% of total deaths were reported in rural areas. The report acknowledges that the high number of accidents resulting in fatalities in rural areas was indicative of relatively inadequate trauma care facilities in rural areas. It stated that Tamil Nadu's data from 2017 to 2020 was under revision.

TN reported 13% of accidents, UP 15% of deaths

Tamil Nadu accounted for over 13% of the total number of accidents ahead of Uttar Pradesh, which contributed over 11%. However, more than 15% of total accidents were reported from UP, while Tamil Nadu is a distant second with 9.4%. Kerala is sixth on the list of the total number of accidents but is in the 16th spot when it comes to fatalities.

12.6% increase in the number of accidents

The year 2021 witnessed over 4.12 lakh accidents, which claimed the lives of over 1.53 lakh people. There was a 12.6% increase in the number of accidents and a 16.9% spike in fatalities as compared to 2020—which saw diminished activities as the pandemic struck. The most affected age group was between 18 and 45 years, which constituted 67% of total deaths related to accidents.

Nearly 37% of accidents resulting in deaths occurred on NHs

Among the total road accidents, nearly 1.29 lakh occurred on the NHs, over 96,000 on state highways, and more than 1.87 lakh on other roads. Over 56,000 people died in accidents on NHs, nearly 38,000 on state highways, and over 60,000 on other roads.