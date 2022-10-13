India

Karva Chauth: BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar warns Muslim mehndi artisans

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 13, 2022, 12:47 pm 2 min read

Khatauli BJP MLA Vikram Saini was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

The members of Hindu Mahasabha in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh have warned Muslim henna artists of dire consequences if caught applying mehndi or henna to Hindu women celebrating Karva Chauth. Vikram Saini, the BJP MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, said on Wednesday that Muslim youth have opened mehndi shops to further their agenda of "love jihad" and asked them to visit 'Hindu shops'.

Context Why does this story matter?

India has witnessed umpteen incidents calling for Muslims to be ostracized accusing them of being a threat to India and Hindus.

Recently at a public gathering, west Delhi BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma called for a total boycott of Muslim businesses and employees to "set them straight".

In 2021, a case was registered in Muzaffarnagar for a similar rally against Muslim henna artists.

Information VHP opens 13 mehndi stalls

Saini said that there had been many cases of Muslim men carrying out 'love jihad' under the guise of applying mehndi. Stating this, he requested all women present there to go to shops and beauty parlors owned by Hindus. The members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) opened 13 mehndi stalls ahead of the occasion after verifying the Aadhaar card of the artisans.

Details 'Only those allowed who understand Karva Chauth significance'

A Hindu Mahasabha member Lokesh Saini said the move was aimed at protecting Hindu "brothers and sisters" falling prey to love jihad. He said only those artisans who understand the significance of Karva Chauth should apply henna to women celebrating Karva Chauth. Women fast from sunrise to sunset on the festival of Karva Chauth praying for a long and healthy life for their husbands.

Love jihad What is love jihad?

Love Jihad is an Islamophobic conspiracy theory against romantic interfaith relationships documented by Professor Dibyesh Anand in 2011, and scholars Aastha Tyagi and Atreyee Sen in 2020. Becoming a flashpoint since 2013, the theory says that Muslim men lure Hindu women for marriage and then proselytize them in order to alter India's religious demography in their 'favor' for taking over the country.

Sentence Vikram Saini, others were sentenced in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case

A special MP/MLA court sentenced Vikram Saini and 11 others to two years of imprisonment on Tuesday in the case of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. The murder of three youths from both communities triggered communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and surrounding areas in August and September 2013 resulting in the death of 60 people and leaving over 40,000 people displaced.