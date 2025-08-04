Harry Brook clocked these numbers in 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Stats 

Harry Brook was named England's Player of the Series (POTS) for his outstanding run in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India. The series concluded dramatically at London's Oval Stadium , with India leveling it 2-2 after a thrilling six-run victory on the final day. Playing his maiden Test series against India, Brook finished with 481 runs as he was instrumental in England's success. Here we decode his performances in the series.

Individual brilliance Brook steals the show As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook was England's second-highest run-scorer in the series with 481 runs across nine innings at an average of 53.44. He was overall the fifth-highest run-getter of the series. Brook hammered two centuries and a 99 as well. However, he was dismissed twice under 10 runs. Brook's scores in the series read: 99, 0, 158, 23, 11, 23, 3, 53, & 111.

Information Do you know? Though England's Joe Root (537) scored more runs than Brook, the latter had a greater impact. His strike rate of 81.38 was only second to Ben Duckett (82.94) among batters with at least 200 runs in the series.

Do you know? Unique records for Brook after being dismissed on 99 Brook missed out on a century in the opening Test in Leeds, falling for a match-winning 99 to Prasidh Krishna. As per Cricbuzz, Brook became the third batter to fall for 99 at Headingley after Pakistan's Salim Malik (vs Eng, 1987) & England's Michael Atherton (vs SA, 1994). He also became just the second English batter to be dismissed on 99 after Marcus Trescothick (Mohali, 2001)

Hundred Hundred at Edgbaston The second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, saw Brook finally touch the three-figure mark in the second innings. He added a 303-run stand with Jamie Smith after England were down to 84/5 in the morning session. The former departed for 158 off 234 balls, a knock laced with 17 fours and a six. England, however, eventually lost this game.