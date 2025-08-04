'Believe': How a wallpaper inspired Mohammed Siraj's heroics at Oval   

Star pacer Mohammed Siraj played a pivotal role in India's stunning win over England in the 5th and final Test at The Oval. He took three early wickets on Day 5, turning the match around and denying England the trophy. Siraj took a remarkable fifer that helped India defend 373. Owing to his exploits, England fell six runs short. Siraj, who finished the series with 23 wickets, revealed how a wallpaper inspired his heroics on the final day.

Motivation 'Believe' wallpaper Siraj revealed that his performance was inspired by a 'Believe' wallpaper. "I woke up in the morning and checked Google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' wallpaper. I told myself that I will do it for the country," Siraj said during the post-match presentation. He later displayed this wallpaper during the post-match media conference, highlighting how it motivated him to perform at his best for India.

Game changer Filling Bumrah's shoes; dropping Brook's catch Siraj was confident of filling Jasprit Bumrah's shoes, who was rested for the final Test. "I always believe that I can win the game from any point," he said. Despite dropping a catch of centurion Harry Brook, Siraj remained confident and focused on his strategy for the final morning. "My only plan was to bowl good areas. Didn't matter if I took wickets or went for runs," he said.

Magic Siraj's magic on final day England, who started the run-chase emphatically, saw Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope fall to Siraj on Day 4. However, a 195-run stand between Joe Root and Brook powered the hosts. The final day started with England requiring just 35 runs with four wickets. However, Siraj dismissed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton, turning the game on its head. Prasidh Krishna also got into the act by dismissing Josh Tongue, leaving England at their last wicket with 11 runs still required.

Information Siraj nails perfect yorker Despite Chris Woakes's valiant effort to bat with his injured right shoulder, Siraj bowled out Gus Atkinson, sparking wild celebrations. The Indian seamer bowled a searing yorker to script India's six-run win. He finished with five wickets, conceding 104 runs in 30.1 overs (6 maidens).