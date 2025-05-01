What's the story

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet each other in Match 51 of the IPL 2025 season on Friday.

GT are placed 4th in the standings whereas SRH are ninth with 6 points. This is a must-win scenario for the Orange Army.

A lot of focus will be on Ishan Kishan who hasn't delivered as expected for SRH this season.

Here're his stats against GT.