How has Ishan Kishan fared against GT in IPL? Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet each other in Match 51 of the IPL 2025 season on Friday.
GT are placed 4th in the standings whereas SRH are ninth with 6 points. This is a must-win scenario for the Orange Army.
A lot of focus will be on Ishan Kishan who hasn't delivered as expected for SRH this season.
Here're his stats against GT.
Stats
Kishan has struck at 120.45 against GT
As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches versus the Titans, Kishan has amassed 106 runs from 5 innings at an average of 21.20. He has struck at 120.45.
The batter's best score is 45. He has managed to hit 12 fours and 2 sixes. His strike rate is 120.45.
Information
A look at key match-ups
Former RCB ace and current GT pacer Mohammed Siraj has dismissed Kishan twice from 8 innings. Kishan owns 75 runs from 50 balls against Siraj. Versus spinner Rashid Khan, Siraj has scored 78 runs from 67 balls (2 dismissals) across 11 innings.
Do you know?
Kishan averages 26.14 this season
In 9 matches this season, Kishan has bagged 183 runs at 26.14. He owns one fifty-plus score, having hit an unbeaten 106 in his opening outing for SRH this season. Kishan has struck at 153-plus this season.