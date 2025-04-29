What's the story

Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has created history in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by scoring a century in just 35 balls, in his third match.

His scintillating ton helped RR chase down 210 in 15.5 overs against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The 14-year-old is now the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket.

Here we decode the fastest hundreds in IPL history.