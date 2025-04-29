Who has scored the fastest hundred in IPL history?
Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has created history in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by scoring a century in just 35 balls, in his third match.
His scintillating ton helped RR chase down 210 in 15.5 overs against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
The 14-year-old is now the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket.
Here we decode the fastest hundreds in IPL history.
#1
Chris Gayle - 30 balls
Chris Gayle's 30-ball century from 2013 remains unbeaten even after over a decade.
His one-man show meant Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) post 263/5 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru.
With the help of 13 fours and 17 sixes, the dasher smashed a record-breaking 175* off just 66 balls.
This remains the highest score in T20 history. Meanwhile, RCB won this game by 130 runs.
#2
Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 35 balls
Suryavanshi came out all guns blazing, smashing Ishant Sharma initially.
He took every other bowler in remand thereafter. Suryavanshi's blazing knock helped RR reach 100 in the eighth over.
RR were 87/0 after six overs. The Indian teenager, who reached his fifty off 17 balls, took just 35 to slam his ton.
He hammered a 38-ball 101 (4s-7, 6s-11) before falling to Prasidh Krishna.
His heroics helped RR record the fastest successful 200-plus chase in IPL history (15.5 overs).
#3
Yusuf Pathan - 37 balls
The IPL 2010 match between RR and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium saw Yusuf Pathan go berserk.
Pathan smashed a 37-ball century, the then fastest in the cash-rich league.
Despite Pathan's heroics, RR fell four runs short while chasing 213.
Meanwhile, the dasher, who was run out right after completing his ton, smoked nine fours and eight sixes during his stay.
#4
David Miller - 38 balls
David Miller's IPL career has been highlighted by a few milestones.
He now owns the fourth-fastest century in IPL history, a feat he achieved off just 38 deliveries during the 2013 season while playing for Punjab Kings, which was then called Kings XI Punjab.
Miller hammered an unbeaten 101 off 38 balls (8 fours and 7 sixes) against RCB in Mohali.
He helped PBKS chase down 191 in 18 overs.