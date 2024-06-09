Next Article

David Miller brought his A-game into play to rescue South Africa against Netherlands (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa's David Miller smashes his 7th T20I fifty: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:34 am Jun 09, 2024

What's the story David Miller brought his A-game into play to rescue South Africa against Netherlands in Match 16 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The Dutch were restricted to 103/9 in 20 overs. Ottneil Baartman was superb (4/11). In response, SA were 16/4 in the powerplay. Miller rescued the ship and finished with 59*.

Miller brings his A-game into play

Miller brought his clutch game into play. He shared a defining 65-run stand alongside Tristan Stubbs for the fifth wicket. The two built the innings and took SA close. Stubbs departed for 35 in the 17th over. It was Miller, who stayed until the end. He opened up and played his shots. Miller finished with a score of 59* from 51 balls.

47th T20 fifty for Miller

Miller smashed three fours and four sixes. He struck at 115.69. Playing his 118th T20I (103 innings), Miller has raced to 2,333 runs at 34.82. He hit his seventh fifty (100s: 2). In three games versus Netherlands, he owns 93 runs at 46.50. Playing his 480th T20 match, Miller owns 10,341 runs at 35.43. He hit his 47th fifty (100s: 4).

SA pip Netherlands in low-scoring contest

Netherlands were reduced to 48/6 before a fifty-plus stand between Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek helped the Dutch surpass 100. Baartman claimed three scalps in the 20th over. In response, SA were in a position of bother before Miller played a heroic knock.