This was Bedingham's 19th FC century.

South Africa's David Bedingham hammers his maiden Test century: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:09 am Feb 15, 202410:09 am

What's the story South Africa's batting sensation David Bedingham has hammered his maiden hundred in Test matches. He breached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the ongoing second and final Test against New Zealand in Hamilton. While he scored 39 in SA's first innings, he tackled the Kiwi bowlers with more precision in his second outing. He ended up scoring 110 off 141 balls.

Next Article

Knock

A brilliant display from Bedingham

The visitors were reeling at 39/3 when Bedingham arrived to bat in the third innings. He joined forces with Zubayr Hamza (17) as the duo took SA past 100. Bedingham further added to NZ's misery with a 98-run stand with Keegan Petersen (43). The former played aggressively and scored runs all over the park. He slammed 12 fours and two maximums during his stay.

Stats

A half-century on Test debut

Bedingham slammed a fine half-century on his Test debut in Centurion last year. He smashed an 87-ball 56 against India. Notably, Bedingham made his Test debut after playing 86 First-Class games. The 29-year-old has now raced to 347 runs across four Tests, averaging 49.57 (50s: 2). This was his 19th FC ton as he has completed 6,299 runs, averaging around 50 (50s: 24).

Summary

How has the match panned out?

Batting first, South Africa were were folded for 242 as Ruan de Swardt made 64. William ORourke took four scalps. NZ were going well at one stage but SA fought back with regular wickets. Dane Peidt's fifer meant NZ were dismissed for 211. SA posted 235 in this second outing. ORourke claimed a fifer this time. NZ need 267 runs to cross the line.