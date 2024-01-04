Dean Elgar bows out: His notable stats and records (Tests)

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Dean Elgar bows out: His notable stats and records (Tests)

By Parth Dhall 03:04 pm Jan 04, 202403:04 pm

Dean Elgar smashed his 14th Test ton in Centurion

Dean Elgar departed for 12 in his final Test innings during the 2nd Test against India at Newlands, Cape Town. Elgar, who led the Proteas in Temba Bavuma's absence, scored four in the 1st innings that saw the hosts perishing for 55. Nevertheless, the two brief knocks brought an end to an illustrious career. Have a look at his notable stats and records (Tests).

2/9

14th Test ton; highest score against India

Elgar smashed a match-winning century in the series opener in Centurion. The left-handed batter slammed 185(287) in the 1st innings, now his highest score against India in Test cricket. His previous highest Test score against them came in Vizag in 2019 (160). Elgar's 185 is also his second-highest score in Test cricket, only behind 199 against Bangladesh in 2017.

3/9

Most fours by Elgar in a Test innings

Elgar smashed a total of 28 fours in his knock. These are the most boundaries (fours) hammered by him in a Test innings. His previous highest mark in this regard was 24.

4/9

Eighth-most runs in Tests

Elgar finished as SA's eighth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 5,347 runs from 86 Tests at 37.92. He hammered 14 centuries and 23 fifties in his career. The Proteas batter is behind SA legends Jacques Kallis (13,206), Hashim Amla (9,282), Graeme Smith (9,253), AB de Villiers (8,765), Gary Kirsten (7,289), Herschelle Gibbs (6,167), and Mark Boucher (5,498) in terms of Test runs.

5/9

Fourth SA batter with 1,000 Test runs against India

Elgar completed 1,000 Test runs against India on Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Cape Town. He is only the third Proteas batter with 1,000 Test runs against India. Kallis (1,734), Amla (1,528), and de Villiers are the others. Elgar finished with 1,012 runs from 15 Tests against India at an average of 40.48. The tally includes six 50+ scores (two tons).

6/9

Elgar led in 18 Tests

Elgar led SA in 18 Tests, winning nine of them while registering a solitary draw. SA suffered seven defeats under his leadership. The veteran scored 849 runs in 18 Tests as captain at an average of 25.72. He slammed seven half-centuries, with his highest score being 96*. Elgar's batting form saw a steep decline due to the added pressure of captaincy.

7/9

Elgar registered this sensational Test record

Elgar scripted history when he carried his bat through the first innings of a Test against Australia in 2018. He was unbeaten on 141, the third instance of him carrying his bat in Test cricket. He equaled WI's Desmond Haynes, who previously held his record. They are the only two batters in Test cricket history to carry the bat thrice.

8/9

Do you know?

Elgar made history on his Test debut against Australia in Perth back in December 2012. He registered a pair of ducks on his Test debut hence, making history for all the unwanted reasons. However, he hammered a century in this third match against NZ.

9/9

Over 1,000 runs, five tons in 2017

Elgar had a stellar run in 2017, the only year where he slammed over 1,000 runs in Test cricket. The SA batter racked up 1,128 runs in 12 Tests at an incredible average of 53.71 that year. He slammed five tons, the joint second-most in a calendar year by a South African batter, with Kallis and Amla.