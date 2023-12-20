KL Rahul scripts this unique ODI record in 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:42 am Dec 20, 202309:42 am

KL Rahul smoked a brilliant fifty against SA (Source: X/@BCCI)

Albeit in a losing cause, KL Rahul played a captain's knock in the second ODI against South Africa on Tuesday. He showcased remarkable character amid tough circumstances and ended up scoring 56 off 64 balls (7 fours). With his 17th run in the duel, Rahul became the fourth Indian to accomplish 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. Here are his stats.

A fine hand from Rahul

Batting first in Gqeberha, India were reeling at 46/2 when Rahul arrived in the middle. He joined forces with opener Sai Sudharsan (62) as the duo added 68 runs for the third wicket. Though Rahul played risk-free cricket, he kept on finding the occasional boundaries. He eventually fell to Nandre Burger in the 36th over as India were folded for 211.

Fourth Indian to complete 1,000 runs this year

As mentioned, Rahul has become the third Indian to breach the 1,000-run mark in ODIs this year. He has joined Shubman Gill (1,584), Virat Kohli (1,377), and Rohit Sharma (1,255). Having played 26 ODIs in 2023, he has raced to 1,039 runs at 69.26. The tally includes two tons and seven fifties. 2023 is Rahul's best year in terms of ODI runs.

Rahul races past 2,500 runs

During the Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan earlier this year, Rahul reached the landmark of 2,000 runs in the format. Rahul joined Kohli as the joint third-fastest Indian batter to get the mark (53 innings). The former has now raced to 2,799 runs from 74 ODIs at 50.14. He has seven tons and 18 fifties. Rahul has completed 166 runs against SA at 27.66.

How did the game pan out?

Besides Rahul and Sudharsan, no other Indian batter could breach the 20-run mark in the game. While Nandre Burger (3/30) was the pick of the Proteas bowlers, Beuran Hendricks and Keshav Maharaj dismissed two batters apiece. Chasing 212, SA openers Reeza Hendricks (52) and Tony de Zorzi (119*) added 130 runs. The latter's ton meant SA comfortably won by eight wickets.