IND vs AUS: KL Rahul clocks his second successive fifty

Sports

IND vs AUS: KL Rahul clocks his second successive fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 24, 2023 | 06:11 pm 2 min read

Rahul ended up scoring 52 off 38 balls (Source: X/@ICC)

Captain KL Rahul has smoked successive ODI fifties. He backed his match-winning 58* in the series opener with another fine knock in the second ODI against Australia. The dasher provided the finishing touches to India's innings and ended up scoring 52 off 38 balls ( 3 fours, 3 sixes). His knock helped India finish at 399/5 in their 50 overs. Here are his stats.

Another fine knock from Rahul

Centuries from Shubman Gill (104) and Shreyas Iyer (105) laid India a solid foundation. Rahul, who arrived at number four, made his intentions clear with a six off the second ball. He toyed with the Aussie bowlers and scored runs all over the park. The skipper recorded quick-fire half-century stands with Ishan Kishan (31) and Suryakumar Yadav (72*) to bolster India's total.

Rahul gets to 15 half-centuries

In the Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan earlier this month, Rahul slammed his sixth ODI ton. He also reached the landmark of 2,000 runs in the format. Rahul joined Virat Kohli as the joint third-fastest Indian batter to get the mark (53 innings). The former now has 2265 runs from 60 ODIs at 48.19. The tally includes 15 half-centuries and six tons.

Rahul has done well at number four

Since January 1, 2021, Rahul has scored the most runs for India at number four in ODI cricket. He has racked up 429 runs from seven ODIs at an average of 85.80 in this regard. Although Iyer currently owns this spot, Rahul has done fairly well. Rahul may well be India's number four in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with Kishan following suit.

Rahul's show at number five

At number five, his designated position in ODIs, Rahul has racked up 781 runs from 19 matches at an average of 52.06. He owns as many as eight 50+ scores (one century) in this regard. Meanwhile, this was his fifth ODI fifty against the Aussies. He has raced to 502 runs in 13 ODIs against them at 50.20.

Share this timeline