Shubman Gill smokes his sixth ODI hundred: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 24, 2023 | 05:09 pm 2 min read

Gill looked at his fluent best during his stay (Source: X/@ICC)

Yet another day and yet another hundred for Shubman Gill as the young opener touched the three-figure mark in the second ODI against Australia in Indore. Gill looked at his fluent best during his stay as he smothered runs for fun. He ended up scoring 104 off 97 balls (6 fours, 4 sixes) This was the sixth ODI ton. Here are his stats.

Another impressive knock from Gill

Gill, who lost his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) early, was watchful in the initial part of the innings. However, he shifted gears after settling his feet and scored runs all over the park. He joined forces with Shreyas Iyer (105) and the duo added exactly 200 runs for the second wicket. He eventually fell prey to Cameron Green.

Gill gets past 1,900 ODI runs

Gill, who made his debut in 2019, has been on song in the format of late. The right-handed batter now has 1,917 runs from 35 ODIs at an incredible average of 66.10. His strike rate in the format reads 102.84. As many as 1,230 of Gill's career runs in ODIs have come this year. Five of his six ODI tons have come in 2023.

Gill has the second-best batting average in ODIs

Gill's current ODI average of 66.10 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs. He is only behind the former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate (67). England's Dawid Malan (61.52) is the only other batter with a 60-plus average in this regard. Among Indians, Virat Kohli follows Gill on the list with an average of 57.38.

Fourth Indian pair with a double-century stand against Australia

Meanwhile, Gill and Iyer became only the fourth Indian pair to record a double-century stand against Australia in ODIs. They have joined VVS Laxman-Yuvraj Singh (213), Shikhar Dhawan-Kohli (212), and Kohli-Rohit Sharma (207). The Gill-Iyer stand is India's highest partnership versus Australia in home ODIs. Against Australia, Gill has raced to 268 ODI runs at 44.66. He scored 74 in the series opener.

10 50+ ODI scores this year

Gill has slammed as many as 10 fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket this year. He recently broke a tie with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who owns eight such scores. Among Indians, regular captain Rohit follows Gill with six 50+ scores. Notably, Gill remains the only batter to have slammed over 1,000 runs in the format this year. He averages 76.87 in 2023.

