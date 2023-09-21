BAN vs NZ: Will Young slams his fourth ODI fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 21, 2023 | 06:19 pm 2 min read

Young ended up scoring 58 off 91 balls (Source: X/@ICC)

Extending his fine run in the 50-over format, New Zealand opener Will Young smoked an important fifty in the ODI series opener against Bangladesh. He showcased application on a tricky Dhaka surface and ended up scoring 58 off 91 balls. His knock was studded with four boundaries and a six. This was Young's fourth ODI fifty. Here are his stats.

A fighting fifty from Young

Batting first in Dhaka, the Kiwis lost two early wickets were struggling at 16/2. Young then joined forces with Henry Nicholls (44) and the duo added 97 runs for the third wicket. With the conditions being overcast, fast bowlers were getting substantial assistance. However, Young kept on fighting and took his side over the 120-run mark. He eventually fell prey to Nasum Ahmed.

Fourth ODI fifty for Young

Young, playing in his 20th ODI, has now raced to 748 runs in the format at an average of 44. His strike rate reads a healthy 86.97. Notably, his first two fifty-plus scores in the format were converted to centuries. As mentioned, the 30-year-old now also owns four fifties. 120 reads his highest score in ODIs.

500-plus runs this year

During the course of his knock, Young also completed 500 ODI runs in 2023. In 12 games, he has now raced to 508 runs at an impressive average of 46.18. All of his four ODI fifties have been recorded this year. Among New Zealand players, only Daryl Mitchell (652) has returned with more ODI runs this year.

