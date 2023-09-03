Asia Cup: Shahidi hammers his fourth ODI fifty against Bangladesh

Sports

Asia Cup: Shahidi hammers his fourth ODI fifty against Bangladesh

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 03, 2023 | 11:12 pm 2 min read

Hashmatullah Shahidi slammed his 15th ODI fifty (Photo credit: X/@ACBOfficials)

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi played a valiant knock against Bangladesh in match number four of the 2023 Asia Cup. The veteran dasher slammed his 15th ODI fifty and his fourth against the Bangla Tigers in this format. Shahidi played a patient 51-run knock. He slammed six boundaries. Afghanistan were 196/5 in 37.2 overs when Shahidi was dismissed before losing the clash.

Captain's knock from Shahidi

Although Afghanistan weren't at their best in this match against Bangladesh, they had some positives in the form of Shahidi and Ibrahim Zadran. Shahidi came to the crease when Afghanistan were 79/2 and he stitched a 52-run partnership with Ibrahim, taking the total beyond the 130-run mark. He added 62 runs with Najibullah Zadran. Eventually, Shahidi was outfoxed by pacer Shoriful Islam.

A look at Shahidi's ODI numbers

The 28-year-old has amassed 1,716 runs in 63 ODIs at an average of 32.37. Shahidi has scored 15 fifties in this format but is yet to touch the triple-figure mark. His highest ODI score of 97* came against Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup in United Arab Emirates. Overall, the Afghanistan skipper has compiled 345 runs in 13 ODIs at an average of 28.75.

Joint second-most ODI fifties for Afghanistan

Shahidi owns 15 ODI fifties, which is the joint second-most half-centuries in this format for Afghanistan. Rahmat Shah leads the race with 23 ODI fifties while Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran and Shahidi are second with 15 fifties each. Former wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Shahzad is third with 14 ODI fifties. Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan had amassed 12 ODI half-centuries.

Share this timeline