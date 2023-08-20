Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODIs 2023: Decoding key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 20, 2023 | 03:12 pm 2 min read

Babar Azam will be the key to Pakistan's success (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan will cross swords with Pakistan in a three-match ODI series, starting on August 22. All three matches will be played in Sri Lanka. This series will serve as a perfect preparation opportunity for the two sides ahead of the Asia Cup. The two sides have never met in a bilateral ODI series before. Here we look at the probable player battles on display.

Fakhar Zaman vs Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi are certain to meet as they open the proceedings in their respective departments. Zaman, who owns three tons in eight ODIs this year, has been dismissed by left-arm pacers five times in 21 ODI innings. However, he owns a strike rate of 115.23 against them. Their battle would certainly be enticing.

Babar Azam vs Rashid Khan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan would be critical to the success of their respective sides. Notably, the former has dismissed Babar once in two ODI meetings. He has also sent him packing six times in seven innings in T20I cricket. Rashid would like to continue his dominance over the Pakistan star in the upcoming series.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi's operation with the new ball has given nightmares to several prominent batters in recent years. Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz would be required to tackle him precisely in the upcoming series. 25 of Shaheen's 70 ODI wickets have come in powerplay in 32 innings. Rahmanullah, who is known to bat aggressively, has been dismissed 12 times in powerplay in 19 innings.

Mohammad Nabi vs Shadab Khan

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi would be required to contribute with important runs in the middle overs. Shadab Khan will have the onus to dent his plans. Notably, Nabi has fallen prey to leg-spinners eight times in 38 ODI innings. He owns a strike rate of 89.27 in this regard.

Hashmatullah Shahidi vs Naseem Shah

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi would be determined to lead from the front. Pacer Naseem Shah can possess a serious threat against him, particularly in the early overs. The pacer has claimed 13 wickets in just his first five ODI outings. The tally includes two fifers. Meanwhile, Shahidi has struggled in ODIs this year, managing just 132 runs at 26.40.

