SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Visitors aim to seal series

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 22, 2023 | 03:26 pm 3 min read

Saud Shakeel was the star for Pakistan in the first Test (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan claimed a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle to end their year-long drought in Tests. While the visitors will look to seal the series, SL will aim for a comeback in this match. The teams will lock horns in the second Test, starting July 24 at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The pitch at the SSC ground in Colombo will again assist the spinners. Batters, who can get their eye in may score plenty of runs. 16 teams batting first have won in 43 Tests played here. The average first innings score here reads 332. The Sony Sports Network will telecast it on television, while fans can live-stream the match on SonyLIV from 9:30am IST.

A look at the head-to-head record

Pakistan have a good record against the Lankan Lions in this format. The two teams have faced each other a total of 58 times. Out of which, Pakistan hold the advantage with 22 wins in comparison to SL's 17 victories. 19 Tests have ended in draws. Interestingly, Pakistan have won only once at the SSC ground despite playing six Tests (4D, 1L)

SL seek redemption; Pakistan aim to seal the series

SL need their star players like Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, and Kusal Mendis to step up with the bat. While their bowling has been decent, their batting needs to score more runs to challenge Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan will look to continue with the same momentum. Now with Imam-ul-Haq also getting in the groove, it is a good sign for the visitors.

A look at the probable XIs

Sri Lanka's probable XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicket-keeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, and Vishwa Fernando. Pakistan's probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Agha Salman, Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.

Here are the key performers

Mathews has slammed 746 runs at this venue in only 11 Tests at 53.28. Kusal Mendis (3,968) needs 32 more to complete 4,000 Test runs. Abrar is Pakitan's highest wicket-taker in Tests since 2022, claiming 34 wickets in five Tests. Jayasuriya has scalped 24 wickets against Pakistan in three Tests. Babar has compiled 609 runs in seven Tests against SL at 55.36.

