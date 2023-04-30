Sports

Pakistan record their second-highest successful chase in ODIs: Stats

Pakistan record their second-highest successful chase in ODIs: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 30, 2023, 01:11 am 3 min read

Pakistan (337/3) got past New Zealand's score of 336/5 (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan (337/3) got past New Zealand's score of 336/5 to record their second-highest successful chase in ODIs. With this win, the hosts have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. New Zealand rode on Daryl Mitchell's ton to smash a solid 336/5 in 50 overs. Haris Rauf claimed a four-fer. In response, Fakhar Zaman's record-breaking 180* helped Pakistan win comfortably.

How did the match pan out?

NZ lost Will Young early but Chad Bowes and Mitchell steadied the ship with a 50-plus run partnership. Once the former departed, Mitchell stitched a massive partnership with Tom Latham, as the two kept Pakistan at bay. Latham fell short of a hundred by two runs (98) as NZ posted 336/5. In response, Pakistan got past New Zealand's score with a combined batting effort.

Mitchell slams successive ODI centuries

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell slammed his third ODI century and second successive ton. His knock of 129 was laced with eight fours and three maximums. He has now amassed 774 runs in 23 matches at an impressive average of 45.53, striking at 90.95. Meanwhile, he has scored 314 runs against Pakistan in five matches. (2 hundreds) at an average of 62.80.

Fifties for Bowes and Latham

Bowes scored 51 for the Kiwis, slamming seven fours. He registered his maiden ODI fifty, playing his fourth match. Meanwhile, skipper Latham slammed his 19th ODI half-century. His 98 was laced with eight fours and a solitary maximum. The 31-year-old has raced to 3,598 runs in 127 ODI appearances at 34.93. Latham has scored 416 runs against Pakistan in 21 matches at 24.47.

Rauf shines for Pakistan

Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. He claimed 4/78 from his 10 overs. In 20 games, he now has 36 ODI scalps at 28.36. His economy rate is below six an over (5.93).

Fakhar Zaman smashes his third successive ODI century

Fakhar smashed his second successive century in the ongoing series and a third overall (January 13). All three back-to-back tons have come against the Kiwis. Fakhar slammed a 144-ball 180*, hammering 17 fours and six sixes. He struck at 125.00. He smashed his 10th ODI century. In 13 matches versus NZ, Fakhar has 767 runs at 69.72. He has three tons and five fifties.

Fastest Pakistan batter to 3,000 ODI runs

Fakhar has now raced to 3,082 runs in ODIs at an impressive 49.70. Fakhar is now the fastest Pakistani batter to 3,000 ODI runs. He achieved the mark in 67 innings, bettering the record held by Babar Azam, who took 68 innings. Inzamam-ul-Haq is third on the list (87 innings).

Babar and Rizwan slam fifties

Babar struck a 66-ball 65, slamming five fours and a six. Babar has raced to 50 ODI sixes. Babar surpassed the 4,900-run mark in ODIs (4,927) at 59.36. He registered his 25th ODI fifty. Rizwan also helped his team's cause with a 54*-run knock. He has 1,343 runs at 35.34. He struck his ninth ODI fifty.

The 2nd-highest successful chase for Pakistan

Pakistan's best chase in ODI cricket remains their 349 against Australia in March 2022. Australia had managed 348/8 before Pakistan claimed a six-wicket win (349/4). Before tonight's record, their second-highest chase in ODI cricket was getting past Bangladesh's 326/3 (329/6) in March 2014.