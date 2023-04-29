Sports

PAK vs NZ: Daryl Mitchell slams successive ODI centuries

PAK vs NZ: Daryl Mitchell slams successive ODI centuries

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 29, 2023, 08:11 pm 2 min read

Mitchell has scored two successive tons against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell slammed his third ODI century and second successive ton in the second ODI against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Courtesy of his brilliance, NZ posted a mammoth total of 336/5. His knock of 129 was laced with eight fours and three maximums. Apart from Mitchell, Chad Bowes and Tom Latham did well. Here are the key stats.

A brilliant knock from Mitchell

Mitchell has embraced the number three role and has delivered some exceptional performances. He came to the crease when NZ were 33/1 and added an 86-run stand with Bowes. Later, he and Latham stitched a mammoth 183-run partnership taking NZ beyond the 300-run mark. Both players applied themselves well and punished the bad balls for boundaries. Mitchell was dismissed in the 46th over.

Highest ODI score for Mitchell

The 31-year-old has eclipsed his best score of 113 in ODIs achieved in the previous game. He has now amassed 774 runs in 23 matches at an impressive average of 45.53, striking at 90.95. Meanwhile, he has scored 314 runs against Pakistan in five matches. (2 hundreds) at an average of 62.80.

How did the NZ innings pan out?

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field. NZ lost WIll Young early but Bowes and Mitchell steadied the ship with a 50-plus run partnership. Once the former departed, Mitchell stitched a massive partnership with Latham, as the two kept Pakistan at bay. Latham fell short of a hundred by two runs (98) as NZ posted 336/5. Haris Rauf finished with 4/78.