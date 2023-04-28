Sports

Babar Azam becomes second-fastest Asian to complete 12,000 international runs

Babar Azam becomes second-fastest Asian to complete 12,000 international runs

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 28, 2023, 02:35 pm 2 min read

Babar Azam is the eighth Pakistani to complete 12,000 international runs (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam completed 12,000 international runs in their 5-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Babar became the second-fastest Asian batter to reach the landmark, as he achieved the feat in 277 innings. He slammed a 46-ball 49 against the Kiwis as the hosts chased down 288/7 comfortably in only 48.3 overs. Here's more.

Second-fastest Asian to 12,000 international runs

Babar, who achieved the mark in his 277th inning, is just behind India's Virat Kohli, who reached the milestone in 276 innings. Joe Root completed the feat in 275 innings and is above Kohli and Babar. WI legend Vivian Richards holds the record as he completed 12,000 international runs in only 255 innings.

Eighth Pakistani batter to score 12,000 international runs

The 28-year-old has joined an elite list of batters from his country as he became the eighth Pakistani to reach the milestone. Previously, the likes of Inzamam-ul-Haq (20,541), Younis Khan (11,790), Mohammad Yousaf (17,134), Javed Miandad (16,213), Saleem Malik (12,938), Saeed Anwar (12,876), and Mohammad Hafeez (12,780) have crossed the 12,000-run mark. Babar was the fastest Asian batter to reach 10,000 and 11,000 runs.

A look at Babar's overall numbers

Since making his international debut in 2015, Babar has been a top batter for Pakistan. In 47 Tests, he has amassed 3,696 runs at 48.63. He has slammed 4,862 runs in 96 ODIs at a brilliant average of 59.3. Lastly in T20Is, he has smashed 3,485 runs in 104 matches with a strike rate of 128.4. His average of 41.5 is also pretty impressive.

How did the match pan out?

NZ started well as the openers added 48 runs. But it was Will Young (86) and Daryl Mitchell's (113) partnership of 102 runs that steadied the ship. The visitors posted 288/7. Pakistan had two brilliant partnerships upfront, that helped them secure the win. Fakhar Zaman slammed his ninth ton and knocks from Imam ul-Haq (60), Babar, and Mohammed Rizwan made things easier for them.

500th ODI win for Pakistan

This was Pakistan's 500th win in ODIs. They became the third nation to complete 500 ODI wins after Australia and India. Australia have won 594 ODI matches and top the list in this regard followed by India, who have secured 539 wins.