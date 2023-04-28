Sports

KL Rahul vs Arshdeep Singh in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 28, 2023, 02:25 pm 2 min read

Rahul's strike rate in IPL 2023 reads 113.91 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings are gearing up to meet Lucknow Super Giants in Match 38 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The contest will take place at Mohali's PCA Stadium on Friday (April 28). Both teams have four wins in seven games this season. Meanwhile, KL Rahul's battle with Arshdeep Singh will be to watch out for in the contest. Here are the key stats.

Rahul's numbers against Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep, who has been stellar in IPL 2023, dismissed Rahul when the two sides met earlier this season. He has conceded just 17 off 18 balls against the LSG skipper in two IPL meetings. As Rahul was associated with PBKS from 2018 to 2021, he would have faced Arshdeep a lot in the nets. The opener would like to make amends this time around.

Their numbers in powerplay

Arshdeep has truly been sensational with the new ball this year. In the powerplay, he has so far scalped six wickets in seven games though his economy rate of 8.76 is on the higher side. Rahul has largely been conservative in this phase, scoring at a paltry strike rate of 117.92. However, he has been dismissed just once in the powerplay.

Has Rahul struggled against left-arm pacers?

In the ongoing season, Rahul has been dismissed twice by left-arm pacers. Overall in IPL, he has fallen prey to these pacers 12 times in 59 innings. His strike rate, however, reads 133.4. Meanwhile, 33 of Arshdeep's 53 IPL wickets have been recorded against right-handed batters. He concedes runs at 7.97 against them. These numbers certainly make this battle enticing.

A look at their overall numbers

Rahul has clocked 4,151 runs in 116 IPL matches at an impressive average of 47.17. With 262 runs in seven games, Rahul is LSG's leading run-getter in IPL 2023. However, his strike rate of 113.91 is an issue. Arshdeep has raced to 53 wickets in 44 games (ER: 8.32). He has been impressive this season, scalping 13 wickets in seven games (ER: 8.16).

