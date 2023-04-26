Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs KKR: Pitch report (M Chinnaswamy Stadium)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the fascinating clash on April 26 (Wednesday). RCB are placed fifth with four wins and three defeats. KKR have fared poorly this season, managing two wins and five defeats. Here's the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

The Chinnaswamy track is generally very fruitful for batters as they can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions help their cause. The team batting first will look to post a score over 185. Bowling in the right areas will be key. The previous game here saw RCB post 189/9 before they restricted Rajasthan Royals to 182/6.

A look at the stadium stats

A total of 86 matches have been played here. 36 times, teams batting first have won. Meanwhile, teams chasing have claimed 46 wins. Four games didn't have a result. As per Howstat, the average score batting first here at the Chinnaswamy is 164.83. The average runs per over is 8.68. In IPL 2023, CSK's 226/6 is the best score here.

Here are the key performers

Virat Kohli's tally of 2,545 IPL runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is the most for any batter at a single venue. In nine games here, Faf du Plessis owns 390 runs at a whopping 78.00. Among bowlers, former RCB ace Yuzvendra Chahal owns the most scalps here (52). Among the current crop of RCB bowlers, Harshal Patel has 19 wickets from 21 games here.

Here are the Probable playing XIs

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj. KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, and Varun Chakravarthy.